Telegram is indistinguishable from an FSB honeypot

Many people who focus on information security, including myself, have long considered Telegram suspicious and untrustworthy. Now, based on findings published by the investigative journalism outlet IStories (original in Russian; English version by OCCRP available here), and my own analysis of packet captures from Telegram for Android and of Telegram’s protocol described below, I consider Telegram to be a indistinguishable from a surveillance honeypot.

Telegram generates a long-term identifier, called auth_key_id , on every client device. This identifier does not change depending on where the client is connecting from. Telegram’s current protocol, MTProto 2, requires this long-term identifier to be prepended in cleartext, or at best trivially obfuscated, to at least some encrypted messages sent through the network. When perfect forward secrecy is in use, temporary auth_key_id s are generated every 24 hours or so, and used instead the long-term one – but still prepended in cleartext to encrypted messages. This enables anyone who has sufficient network visibility and a bit of dedication to identify traffic originating from a given user device.

It is a surprising and unnecessary protocol design choice, present neither in Signal nor WhatsApp.

IStories found evidence that all network communication to and from Telegram’s infrastructure go through a company linked to the Russian FSB. This would provide the kind of network visibility that combined with auth_key_id would allow it to identify traffic coming from specific users, globally.

In other words, what for years seemed like a protocol design oddity is now looking more like a deliberate decision to facilitate global surveillance of all Telegram users by the Russian state, while obscuring Telegram’s infrastructure provider’s role and providing some measure of plausible deniability for Telegram itself.

The two decisions Telegram made (choice of infrastructure provider who happens to cooperate with the Russian FSB, and attaching a cleartext device identifier to encrypted messages) taken together reinforce surveillance capability of the FSB considerably more strongly than either of these decisions would have on its own.

It doesn’t matter if these decisions were made on purpose or accidentally. Telegram is indistinguishable from a honeypot.

Background: Telegram the Suspicious¶

For years Telegram felt suspicious and acted suspiciously to a lot of people working in information security. It “rolled it’s own crypto”, MTProto. It reacted poorly to valid criticism of it. Pavel Durov personally kept attacking and smearing – in a completely unsubstantiated way – fully end-to-end encrypted competition like Signal.

Whenever anyone looked closely at MTProto (version 1), they’d scratch their head. The protocol felt off, but nobody could prove that it is not secure. Until finally somebody did identify a protocol bug that was (as one blogger put it) “as close to a backdoor as they’ve ever seen”, potentially allowing Telegram to decrypt end-to-end encrypted messages.

Telegram fixed the issue, and then rolled out a second version of it’s own protocol, MTProto 2. Again, when people started looking closely at it, it felt off, but so far nobody has been able to prove there is a problem with encryption.

Earlier I said “fully end-to-end encrypted competition” – that’s because most communication via Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted, regardless of what Telegram’s own promotional materials relentlessly suggest. Only so-called Secret Chats are end-to-end encrypted, but the UI/UX choices around them make them unwieldy and impractical to use. Telegram’s UI is designed in such a way that it basically discourages Secret Chats use. End-to-end encryption is also not available at all for groups and channels. I dive a bit deeper into this here.

According to information found by IStories reporters, in 2018 98% of all communication on Telegram was not end-to-end encrypted. As best as I can tell, today the situation does not look much better.

At the same time Telegram’s marketing heavily relies on claiming Telegram is “heavily encrypted.” It is hard to see this as anything but misleading. It puts people using the service in danger, by making them think they are communicating in an end-to-end encrypted manner when they are not – something I had witnessed myself in the context of people doing sensitive work.

It’s MTProto 2 all the way down¶

According to Telegram’s own documentation, all client-server communication in the system happens using MTProto 2. Messages that are not end-to-end encrypted – groupchat messages, channel updates, or just default so-called “Cloud Chats” – encrypted using MTProto 2 to a key used for client-server communication (called the “authorization key” in the documentation), and sent.

If a message is end-to-end encrypted – that is, if it is part of a Secret Chat – it is first encrypted using MTProto 2 to a key negotiated between the recipient’s device and the sender’s device. Then, the end-to-end encrypted message is encapsulated in another MTProto 2 message, this time encrypted with the “authorization key” used for client-server encryption.

That “authorization key”, used to encrypt messages between a client and a server, is negotiated once on each device, and it seems valid for communicating with any server in a the Telegram “datacenter” the client device got assigned to at registration time, pretty much for the lifetime of the client on that device.

Telegram’s documentation mentions that “in the future”, under certain conditions, a client device might be migrated to a different datacenter, thus negotiating a new “authorization key”. But in general a client device is assigned to a Telegram “datacenter” once, using the same long-term “authorization key” as basis for all Telegram client-server communication.

Each encrypted MTProto 2 message is prepended with a cleartext 64-bit value, the auth_key_id . That value is derived from the “authorization key” that is being used for client-server encryption, and is required to be strictly unique within a Telegram “datacenter”.

In other words, an auth_key_id derived from the long-term “authorization key” uniquely identifies a specific Telegram client device used by a specific Telegram user.

I have verified that when I block the IP address of the specific server the Telegram client on my device kept connecting to, it will connect to a different IP address in the same subnet, but use the exact same long-term auth_key_id (or the currently active temporary auth_key_id , if perfect forward secrecy is used – I explain this below).

I have also observed that regardless of where in the world the client on my device is connecting from, it always seems to connect to the same server IP address, or at least the same subnet, and the auth_key_id derived from the same long-term key (or, again, the currently active temporary “authorization key”) shows up in cleartext.

The way I checked all this is by observing the same the unencrypted, long-term or temporary auth_key_id s in different packet captures, regardless of where the Telegram client on my device connected from, or which Telegram server IP it connected to. I changed my external IP using Tor, and I also tested this without Tor in two geographically distant locations (Iceland and Poland). I describe my testing setup and dive into analysis of recorded traffic below.

If someone were able to see all traffic coming to and from Telegram’s infrastructure, they would be able to track people around the world by observing their cleartext auth_key_id s prepended to MTProto-encrypted messages, thus learning IP addresses used by targets’s devices at any given time.

They would also be able to reason about who is communicating with whom, by correlating traffic incoming to and outgoing from Telegram’s infrastructure based on size and timing, again connecting specific packets to specific user devices based on auth_key_id s.

How could that someone connect a specific auth_key_id with a device of a specific person in the first place? Perhaps it’s as simple as asking Telegram – the service provided data on tens of thousands of users just in the first quarter of 2025. It is unclear what data is provided, but it is reasonable to assume IP addresses (if not auth_key_id s themselves) and timestamps are included. IP address and a timestamp would be enough to associate a person using the service with a cleartext auth_key_id from packet captures if one had already captured the relevant traffic.

Yes, people using Telegram could use Tor or VPNs to obscure their real IP address. The point I am making here is not that it is impossible to hide from this kind of surveillance facilitated by Telegram’s protocol design and choice of infrastructure providers – but rather that these seemingly unrelated choices of Telegram’s appear to work together exceptionally well to facilitate that kind of surveillance in the first place.

Initially I could not find what I was looking for in my packet captures. With a bit of digging I understood that sometimes Telegram obfuscates the packets using a rather trivial scheme. For some reason all packets in my own captures were obfuscated this way.

Telegram’s documentation is clear that this is not an encryption scheme, and is only meant to thwart some trivial packet filtering deployed to block Telegram traffic. I wrote a de-obfuscation tool for captured Telegram packets to simplify my analysis, which you can find here, along with basic usage instructions.

I decided to publish this code so that others can reproduce my results regarding auth_key_id , and further analyze the protocol and its implications.

Publishing it does not put Telegram users in any additional danger, I believe: the obfuscation scheme is trivial, well-documented in Telegram’s documentation, and already implemtented in countless open-source libraries. If anyone was listening on the wire they’d have their own implementation already integrated, optimized, and deployed.

Perfect Forward Secrecy and temporary auth_key_ids¶

MTProto 2 supports perfect forward secrecy (PFS). Just to be clear: perfect forward secrecy is not the same thing as end-to-end encryption. PFS is possible in all MTProto 2 communication (including client-server encryption). End-to-end encryption in Telegram is only available for Secret Chats.

When PFS is used, a temporary “authorization key” is negotiated using the authorization key currently in use, and then the identifier of that new key (temporary auth_key_id ) is prepended to messages, instead of the long-term auth_key_id of the device.

These temporary keys seem to only be valid for 24 hours. When a temporary authorization key expires, or is about to expire, a new one is negotiated using messages encrypted with the old one – and with the old key’s auth_key_id prepended in cleartext to them.

As I show later on, this means that anyone who can observe all communication between Telegram clients and Telegram servers could easily keep track of these temporary auth_key_id s associated with a specific user device, even if PFS is in use and all new temporary “authorization keys” are negotiated without the use of the long-term, permanent auth_key_id of the device.

This is because it is extremely unlikely for the IP address of the client and the temporary auth_key_id to both change at the exact same time. If the client reconnects from a new IP address, it will use an already-observed auth_key_id . When a new temporary auth_key_id is created, it shows up in the traffic immediately after the old one is used. Some of the captures below happened weeks apart, or on from physically distant locations – but the temporary auth_key_id s visible in them would have easily allowed the client device to be identified.

Reinventing TLS, poorly¶

TLS is broadly deployed, well-understood, gradually improved over decades, repeatedly audited, and battle-tested. It provides exactly what is needed for client-server communication in the context of a system like Telegram – that is, confidentiality and integrity of communication. TLS supports perfect forward secrecy.

There also is public key infrastructure available, along with certificate pinning and other facilities that together mean no cleartext client device key identifier needs to be ever transmitted on the wire. TLS is used as transport layer encryption by Signal, for example.

And yet, inexplicably, Telegram decided to mainly use their own MTProto 2 for the client-server transport, instead of using tried-and-true TLS. Even though, technically, HTTPS is one of the possible MTProto 2 transports, but I have not found any indications of HTTPS being used as a transport layer in any of the packet captures I have analyzed.

Once the Telegram “authorization key” is negotiated between the client and a server, it then needs to be identified somehow in the message so that the receiving side (for example, Telegram’s servers) knows which key to use to decrypt it. Thus, this identifier, auth_key_id , needs to be prepended to messages, in cleartext.

Additionally, MTProto 2 is somewhat obvious in packet captures, partially because of sequences of bytes that identify what specific format is being used in any given case (the protocol supports a dizzying array of transport and transport formats). Which is presumably why the obfuscation layer had to be added, so that relatively trivial packet filtering could be thwarted.

None of this would have been necessary had Telegram decided to use TLS for their client-server transport.

TLS is not the only available choice, of course. WhatsApp uses Noise Pipes, which also seems to avoid all these pitfalls while providing similar features.

Global capability¶

This is not the first time attention is being drawn to auth_key_id and the possibility to track specific people based on it. There had been reporting on that before, for example on how it might have been used by the Russian state to target Ukrainian partisans in Kherson.

The assumption seems to have always been that this might be a problem when you’re in Russia or where Russian state can have full network visibility (for example, through SORM), but if you’re outside of these areas and connecting to Telegram’s servers physically located outside of Russia (Telegram makes a big deal of their global infrastucture hosted in many different jurisdictions), this is much less of a consideration.

IStories’ reporting shows that the Russian FSB, through Telegram’s chosen global infrastructure provider, could have access to all traffic flowing to and from Telegram’s servers, wherever they are physically located in the world, and wherever the traffic originates from.

Combined with the cleartext long-term auth_key_id (or it’s temporary version) on the wire, this would give FSB global capability of tracking movements of all Telegram users.

Over the years Telegram grew to be extremely popular, particularly in Russia and Eastern Europe; in 2024 it reportedly had 950 million active accounts worldwide. This translates into the ability to track physical movements of a huge number of people, including Russian dissidents, Ukrainian soldiers, Easter European activists, politicians, and so on.

This also means that every time anyone uses or promotes Telegram, they are unwittingly supporting this possible surveillance operation, by strengthening network effects that pull more people into that network and keep them there. If you use Telegram in any capacity, you have to contend with your personal responsibility here, however small you might consider it to be.

Finally, what is really striking to me is that we – the information security community – have for years been focusing on whether or not Telegram’s encryption scheme is sound, while the obvious (in retrospect) issue of surveillance based on metadata was staring us directly in the face, right there in cleartext in packet dumps.

All the more credit to the investigative journalists from IStories who asked the right questions, and doggedly seeked out the answers.

Diving into the technical weeds¶

Below I dive into the techical details: testing setup I used, a bit on Telegram’s protocol obfuscation scheme, and finally analysis of specific packet captures.

My analysis focused on Telegram for Android. I have done my own packet captures, including during the registration of the Telegram account I used for this. These captures were performed in short sessions spread over several weeks, while I was in Iceland and in Poland.

I have also done analysis of packet captures done by others for IStories’ investigation, of both Telegram Desktop, and Telegram for Android, including packets captured within Russia. These also supported my conclusions, but I am not at liberty of sharing the raw data.

Testing setup¶

The testing set-up I used consisted of a QubesOS machine, on which I had:

regular QubesOS networking setup ( sys-net , sys-firewall );

, ); Tor networking VM ( sys-whonix );

); packet sniffing VM ( telegram-sniff );

); Ubuntu VM running Waydroid with Telegram for Android installed ( telegram-apk ).

I used Telegram for Android, version v11.9.2 (5901). The APK was downloaded directly from Telegram’s website.

The telegram-apk VM used the telegram-sniff VM as its network provider. That in turn used as a network provider either sys-firewall (standard QubesOS setup) or sys-whonix (when I wanted to route traffic through Tor). I used Wireshark running in the telegram-sniff VM to perform the packet dumps. When I needed to block certain Telegram server IPs, I did that in the telegram-sniff VM.

This meant that I could change the underlying networking set-up and perform packet captures, while making sure the Telegram app had no way of noticing or interfering with them.

Packet captures¶

All packet captures discussed below are available here. They contain only Telegram-related traffic. The filenames contain a UNIX timestamp of the first packet, and a meaningful description of what was being done while the packet capture was running.

Most packets I observed turned out to be obfuscated using MTProto 2 obfuscation scheme. As mentioned, I wrote a tool to deobfuscate them and try to extract auth_key_id s. Output below is from that tool.

The tool operates on payload data extracted from the packet dumps. The only packets that contain auth_key_id are the initial data packets of TCP streams. So, to prepare *.payloads files for the tool to process, we need to:

identify all complete TCP streams in the packet capture file; extract payload data from only the first packet of each stream.

The deobfuscation tool repository contains a short tshark -based script that does just that.

Whenever auth_key_id is printed by the deobfuscation tool, it means that:

the data in the packet was in fact obfuscated; after de-obfuscating it the data contained the ef:ef:ef:ef abridged transport marker at the expected offset.

An “null” auth_key_id of 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 indicates a message that is not encrypted or otherwise a service message. Specifically, messages that are used in the process of negotiating an authorization key will have auth_key_id set to all zeroes.

Each separate packet capture file was captured during a single session, which means a single external IP address. I am not showing the IP addresses here, because the captures were done on the internal QubesOS network, and only involve private network IPv4 addresses. External IP addresses changed between each session.

When looking at packet payloads carrying MTProto 2 one should see the tell-tale markers of one of the many MTProto 2 transport schemes, and then auth_key_id a few bytes later (depending on the scheme in use). But I kept getting random-looking data, for example:

fa:8f:85:46:94:ab:c7:21 3d:9a:31:61:43:f3:34:e6 ed:43:41:fc:9b:c4:65:20 83:27:f5:ff:0c:20:47:e7 de:f1:24:09:39:6d:9a:1f 31:4e:47:b0:1c:be:93:b3 aa:ed:1a:f2:4b:0a:cc:d2 9c:6c:32:90:1c:25:f9:73 29:e1:09:02:e1:3a:da:77 e5:76:53:4b:4c:c6:e4:b9 6d:c7:af:50:16:d4:30:49 8f:4e:c6:50:56:ac:cc:a3 (...)

This meant that the data was obfuscated. When passed through my deobfuscation library, this payload looks like this:

95:f8:27:6a:d4:e2:2c:82 77:eb:6d:8d:fd:78:4e:2e 78:a0:b5:54:e7:f9:8a:9c 65:3c:04:c1:d5:68:b4:34 79:1c:3d:4e:ec:ae:23:b9 aa:db:73:ce:16:86:09:33 8e:9a:e7:73:6d:1c:ab:1e ef:ef:ef:ef:ed:b2:26:37 2a:64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75 54:57:07:07:e2:06:3d:a5 f7:8d:60:f6:a0:48:f3:61 49:f9:2a:3d:1f:ce:1a:df (...)

Where:

ef:ef:ef:ef is a marker of the “abridged” MTProto 2 transport, when used with obfuscation;

is a marker of the “abridged” MTProto 2 transport, when used with obfuscation; ed:b2:26:37 is just random data leftover after obfuscation (in some cases it can be used for information related to Telegram’s “datacenters”, but this seems irrelevant here);

is just random data leftover after obfuscation (in some cases it can be used for information related to Telegram’s “datacenters”, but this seems irrelevant here); 2a is the length of actual MTProto 2 message payload;

is the length of actual MTProto 2 message payload; 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 is the auth_key_id , at the very beginning of the MTProto 2 message.

Data before the ef:ef:ef:ef marker is random noise, a result of “deobfuscating” the key and initialization vector for AES-CTR used for obfuscation. The key is bytes 8 through 39 of the original payload (yes, cleartext on the wire – otherwise it would be impossible to deobfuscate it on the other end), and the initialization vector bytes 40 through 55.

Bytes 0 through 7 seem to only matter for the server as far as it needs to figure out which transport and format is being used – basically, they need to not contain certain magic byte sequences to be treated as obfuscated MTProto 2.

Registration and first message¶

We get several potential auth_key_id s from sniffing during initial registration:

processing file: 1746314533-telegram-mobile-first-registration-and-message.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 8a:31:86:7d:2e:8e:0c:77 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : c6:00:00:4d:db:fa:12:b8 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : a6:00:00:ae:cf:27:cf:ba auth_key_id : ae:cf:27:cf:ba:e1:58:d5 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : c7:33:a1:24:02:4f:3c:36 auth_key_id : 58:d6:c4:e6:fa:bb:0b:68 auth_key_id : eb:40:17:49:1e:e4:93:c9 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54

The only one that repeats several times here – apart from the 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 null auth_key_id – is 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 , so that’s probably the long-term auth_key_id . But we should make note of all of them.

Background sessions¶

Three different background sessions (meaning, without actually starting the Telegram app explicitly). The telegram-apk VM was restarted between these session.

Our suspected long-term auth_key_id is obviously visible:

processing file: 1746315509-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 processing file: 1746318794-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app2.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 processing file: 1746319193-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app3.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54

Background sessions via Tor¶

When Tor is used to change the external IP address from which connections would be established with Telegram servers, again the suspected long-term auth_key_id is obviously visible:

processing file: 1746319792-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app-via-tor1.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 processing file: 1746320078-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app-via-tor2.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54

This is also true for when I blocked the IP address that the Telegram app kept connecting to, and then unblocked it again:

processing file: 1746326453-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app-via-tor-91-blocked1.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 processing file: 1746327628-telegram-mobile-background-session-no-open-app-via-tor-after-91-unblocked1.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54

Joining a channel¶

When I joined a channel – while physically located in Poland instead of Iceland – the long-term auth_key_id was visible initially:

processing file: 1747770014-telegram-mobile-open-app-join-minionquote-channel.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 64:0a:8a:ff:3a:83:75:54 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : c7:33:a1:24:02:4f:3c:36 auth_key_id : 58:d6:c4:e6:fa:bb:0b:68 auth_key_id : eb:40:17:49:1e:e4:93:c9 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 4d:db:fa:12:b8:0b:2a:c8 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : ae:cf:27:cf:ba:e1:58:d5 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 3c:47:69:e8:ba:09:a3:ff auth_key_id : f0:f6:f1:07:b1:a7:31:51 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 3c:47:69:e8:ba:09:a3:ff auth_key_id : 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66 auth_key_id : 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66 auth_key_id : 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66

Seems like this is when perfect forward secrecy kicked in and several temporary authorization keys were negotiated (as probably indicated by the all-zero auth_key_id s followed by new values). Anyone sniffing my traffic on the wire could have noticed this, while also observing that all of these new auth_key_id s show up in packets from the same IP address as the ones observed beforehand.

Some of the presumably temporary keys (ids: c7:33:a1:24:02:4f:3c:36 , 58:d6:c4:e6:fa:bb:0b:68 , eb:40:17:49:1e:e4:93:c9 ) show up in earlier capture. Others (ids: 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b , 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 ) turn out to be used later.

Talking to a bot¶

The next session did not include the presumed long-term auth_key_id . That’s consistent with Telegram’s documentation, that requires the long-term auth_key_id not to be used once temporary keys are in use for perfect forward secrecy:

processing file: 1747770709-telegram-mobile-transparency-for-iceland.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 processing file: 1747773654-telegram-mobile-transparency-for-iceland2.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : e5:c2:9a:fd:8d:5a:23:16 auth_key_id : 09:02:40:0f:1a:62:85:89 auth_key_id : e7:ee:21:9f:3b:a4:4a:1d auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63

But it did contain two ids ( 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b , 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 ) of the presumably temporary auth_key_id s seen before in the same packet capture as the long-term one.

This was true also when I switched to Tor in order for the connection to seem to originate from a completely different location:

processing file: 1747787981-telegram-mobile-transparency-for-iceland3-over-tor.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : e5:c2:9a:fd:8d:5a:23:16 auth_key_id : 09:02:40:0f:1a:62:85:89 auth_key_id : e7:ee:21:9f:3b:a4:4a:1d auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63

In other words, these packet captures, even though they do not contain the long-term auth_key_id , can still be easily tied to the same user: the temporary auth_key_id s that are visible here were observed with the long-term one before (associated with it via IP address). Any new temporary auth_key_id s would have been negotiated using the current temporary auth_key_id s and could thus be associated with the same device the same way.

As long as we have the requisite global network visibility. Which, thanks to Telegram’s choice of infrastructure providers, FSB does seem to have.

Connecting after a long break¶

I took a break for a couple of weeks, to see what would happen with regards to the temporary auth_key_id s.

Upon reconnecting, yet again I could observe old temporary auth_key_id s ( 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b , e5:c2:9a:fd:8d:5a:23:16 , 09:02:40:0f:1a:62:85:89 , e7:ee:21:9f:3b:a4:4a:1d , 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 , 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66 ) closely followed by newly generated ones ( ba:96:5e:72:66:b8:17:91 , 3c:47:69:e8:ba:09:a3:ff , 02:5a:6b:98:cc:a4:ea:ce ):

processing file: 1749161835-telegram-mobile-transparency-for-iceland4-from-poland.pcapng.payloads auth_key_id : 20:0d:a0:1e:f7:32:e3:2b auth_key_id : e5:c2:9a:fd:8d:5a:23:16 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 09:02:40:0f:1a:62:85:89 auth_key_id : e7:ee:21:9f:3b:a4:4a:1d auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : ba:96:5e:72:66:b8:17:91 auth_key_id : ba:96:5e:72:66:b8:17:91 auth_key_id : ba:96:5e:72:66:b8:17:91 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 27:41:c4:eb:5e:b6:b5:63 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66 auth_key_id : 31:b1:e9:42:76:5f:1e:66 auth_key_id : 3c:47:69:e8:ba:09:a3:ff auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 auth_key_id : 02:5a:6b:98:cc:a4:ea:ce auth_key_id : 02:5a:6b:98:cc:a4:ea:ce

Based on the analysis of packet captures above, I believe it is clear that anyone who has sufficient visibility into Telegram’s traffic would be able to identify and track traffic of specific user devices. Including when perfect forward secrecy protocol feature is in use.

This would also allow, through some additional analysis based on timing and packet sizes, to potentially identify who is communicating with whom using Telegram.